Deaths published Monday, June 27, 2022

TULSA
Elias, Thomas L., 85, retired American National Life regional director and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, June 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m. Monday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby, and funeral Mass noon Tuesday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Interment 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Morris, Larry, 84, retired CPA and Marine veteran, died Thursday, June 23. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow. Celebration of life service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, and committal service 10 a.m. Wednesday, El Reno Cemetery, El Reno.
Neal, Jack Roland, 90, oil and gas measurement equipment president and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 23. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Gordon, William “Bill,” 88, American Airlines data center Tulsa manager and Army veteran, died Friday June 24. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Blue Starr Church of Christ. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.