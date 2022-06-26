 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Monday, June 27, 2022

  • 0

TULSA

Elias, Thomas L., 85, retired American National Life regional director and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, June 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m. Monday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby, and funeral Mass noon Tuesday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Interment 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Morris, Larry, 84, retired CPA and Marine veteran, died Thursday, June 23. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow. Celebration of life service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, and committal service 10 a.m. Wednesday, El Reno Cemetery, El Reno.

Neal, Jack Roland, 90, oil and gas measurement equipment president and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 23. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Claremore

Gordon, William “Bill,” 88, American Airlines data center Tulsa manager and Army veteran, died Friday June 24. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Blue Starr Church of Christ. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert