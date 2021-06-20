 Skip to main content
Deaths published Monday, June 21, 2021
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Mireles, Emilio, 82, tool and die maker, died Monday, June 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday Highland Memorial Park, Weslaco, Texas. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Jenks

Price, Christian Blue, 23, student, died Tuesday, June 15. Visitation 10-11 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, both at Crossroads Church. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Skiatook

Barlow, Joyce Lynn (Shelton), 76, clerical worker, died Friday, June 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Assembly of God church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

