Deaths published Monday, June 21, 2021

Broken Arrow
Mireles, Emilio, 82, tool and die maker, died Monday, June 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday Highland Memorial Park, Weslaco, Texas. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Jenks
Price, Christian Blue, 23, student, died Tuesday, June 15. Visitation 10-11 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, both at Crossroads Church. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Skiatook
Barlow, Joyce Lynn (Shelton), 76, clerical worker, died Friday, June 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Assembly of God church.
