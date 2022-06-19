Deaths published Monday, June 20, 2022

TULSA
Monaghan, Marian J., 91, homemaker, died Saturday, June 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Proctor, Kenneth, 73, home remodeling, died Friday, June 17. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Redyke, Donna, 76, elementary school principal, died Thursday, June 16. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, First United Methodist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Smith, Dave, 73, retired Federal Aviation Administration and Spartan flight instructor, and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, June 15. Celebration of life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, The Assembly, and graveside committal 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Jenks
Arnold, Harry Joseph, 82, retired pattern maker, died Thursday, June 16. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.
