 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Monday, June 20, 2022

  • 0

TULSA

Monaghan, Marian J., 91, homemaker, died Saturday, June 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m.  Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

Proctor, Kenneth, 73, home remodeling, died Friday, June 17. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Redyke, Donna, 76, elementary school principal, died Thursday, June 16. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, First United Methodist Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Smith, Dave, 73, retired Federal Aviation Administration and Spartan flight instructor, and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, June 15. Celebration of life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, The Assembly, and graveside committal 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Hayhurst.

Jenks

Arnold, Harry Joseph, 82, retired pattern maker, died Thursday, June 16. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert