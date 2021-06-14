Deaths published Monday, June 14, 2021

TULSA
Davis, Elsie “Jo,” 81, executive secretary, died Saturday, June 12. Viewing 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Kaplin, Elinor Gail, 66, homemaker, died Monday, June 7. Private family services. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Lemoine, Wilma F., 93, retired clerk for Blue Cross of Louisiana, died Sunday, June 13. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Mann, Bobby L., 77, Truk’Quip Co. owner, died Saturday, June 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Hominy
Cox, Barbara, 75, died Sunday, June 13. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Jennings
Morrison, Nicki, 99, died Saturday, June 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black. Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Cook, Billy Dean, 82, retired U.S. Postal Service carrier and Army veteran, died Saturday, June 12. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, West Tulsa Free Will Baptist Church.
