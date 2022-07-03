 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood

Deaths published Monday, July 4, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Adcock, James Lee, 79, Shell Credit Card Center credit manager and Army veteran, died Friday, July 1. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, and service 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Weaver, Robin Dwaine, 73, Broken Arrow Public Schools employee, died Wednesday, June 29. Memorial Service noon Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.

Collinsville

Edmonson, Judith Kay, 81, TransOK Technological support, died Friday, July 1. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Happy Hill Church, Ramona.

Owasso

Britton, Clay Hardin, 71, Britton Roofing owner, died Tuesday, June 19. Service 2 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa American Legion Post No. 1, Tulsa. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert