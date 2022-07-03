Deaths published Monday, July 4, 2022

STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Adcock, James Lee, 79, Shell Credit Card Center credit manager and Army veteran, died Friday, July 1. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, and service 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Weaver, Robin Dwaine, 73, Broken Arrow Public Schools employee, died Wednesday, June 29. Memorial Service noon Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Collinsville
Edmonson, Judith Kay, 81, TransOK Technological support, died Friday, July 1. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Happy Hill Church, Ramona.
Owasso
Britton, Clay Hardin, 71, Britton Roofing owner, died Tuesday, June 19. Service 2 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa American Legion Post No. 1, Tulsa. Mowery.
