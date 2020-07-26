Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Earles, Brenda, 80, picture framer, died Thursday, July 16. Graveside service will be held in Maynard, Iowa. Moore's Southlawn.

Purcell, Joseph A., 57, security guard, died Wednesday, July 15. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Rest Haven Cemetery, Sperry. Mowery, Owasso.

Sawyer, Robert, 80, American Airlines research technician, died Saturday, July 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Claremore

Carter, Maxine Lorene “Micki,” 95, died Wednesday, July 22. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Verdigris, and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. DeLozier, Chelsea.

Owasso

Smith, Kathryn, 88, typist, died Saturday, July 26. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Sand Springs

Simmons, Timothy Dale, 70, retired generator technician and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, July 25. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday with visitation 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mission Christian Church.

To plant a tree in memory of 22. Visitation Monday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments