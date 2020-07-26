TULSA
Earles, Brenda, 80, picture framer, died Thursday, July 16. Graveside service will be held in Maynard, Iowa. Moore's Southlawn.
Purcell, Joseph A., 57, security guard, died Wednesday, July 15. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Rest Haven Cemetery, Sperry. Mowery, Owasso.
Sawyer, Robert, 80, American Airlines research technician, died Saturday, July 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Carter, Maxine Lorene “Micki,” 95, died Wednesday, July 22. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Verdigris, and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. DeLozier, Chelsea.
Owasso
Smith, Kathryn, 88, typist, died Saturday, July 26. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Simmons, Timothy Dale, 70, retired generator technician and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, July 25. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday with visitation 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mission Christian Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.