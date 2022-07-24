Deaths published Monday, July 25, 2022

STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Henry, Susan, 67, retired Nu Way Cleaners co-owner, died Thursday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service, Bristow.
Mannford
Ward, Estil Juanita, 88, homemaker, died Saturday, July 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Delaware Missionary Baptist Church, Sand Springs.
Owasso
Johansson, Virginia, 77, tax preparation, died Thursday, July 21. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Dighton-Moore Funeral Service.
