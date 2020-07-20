Editor's Note

TULSA

Dodge, Billie Lee, 101, retired educator, died Saturday, July 18. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery, Nowata. Stanleys.

Rogers, Shawn Eric, 33, AT&T service technician, died Monday, July 13. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Life.Church Midtown. Schaudt’s Tulsa.

Snyder Stuart Collin Jr., 27, TMC property management technician, died Wednesday, July 8. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Sand Springs

Hager, Ryan, 43, retired Army veteran, died Friday, July 17. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.

