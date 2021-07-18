Deaths published Monday, July 19, 2021

STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Kunze, Arnold William Jr., 92, engineer and veteran, died Friday, July 16. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Yale
Carter, Una Jean, 87, artist, died Friday, July 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral, Cleveland, Okla.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.