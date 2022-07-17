Deaths published Monday, July 18, 2022

TULSA
Olzawski, Kenneth “Vince,” 71, doctor of optometry, died Sunday, July 10. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Church of the Madalene. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Harrison, Richard, 82, automotive salesman, died Friday, July 15. Service pending. MMS-Payne.
