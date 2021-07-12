 Skip to main content
Deaths published Monday, July 12, 2021
Deaths published Monday, July 12, 2021

TULSA

Corbell, Cletis, 88, purchasing agent for American Airlines, died Friday, July 9. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Monday, Powell Funeral Home, Hominy. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, A.J. Powell Cemetery, Hominy.

Thornton, Don, 87, automobile dealer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Asbury United Methodist Church, Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Stewart, Jason, 45, user interface and experience manager, died Wednesday, July 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Church On The Move, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Cleveland, Okla.

Hamilton, Amy, 34, inside sales representative for DeComp Composites Inc., died Wednesday, July 7. Visitation 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Christian Church.

Mannford

Jones, Charlotte, 82, died Friday, July 9. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma. Service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, New Hope Baptist Church.

Sapulpa

Johnson, Ardis, 84, retired Spirit Bank Gold Club manager, died Friday, July 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oak Hill Cemetery Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Death notices policy

