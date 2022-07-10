Deaths published Monday, July 11, 2022

TULSA
Hayden, Donald E. Jr., 81, journalist/photographer and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Guel, Mike, 64, retired U.S. postal employee and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 7. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.
Collinsville
Jones, Frances Louise, 84, retired licensed practical nurse, died Saturday, July 9. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
