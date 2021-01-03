Deaths published Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

TULSA
Esco, Jerry Lee, 73, Foundry Casting inspector and Army Vietnam veteran, died Friday, Jan. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Hilley, Joseph “Joe,” 68, commercial airline pilot, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Ulrich, Anita, 77, bookkeeper, died Friday, Jan. 1. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Cemetery, new temple section. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Vincent, Kerry A., 75, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 2. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.
Hamilton-Hutchison, Evelyn, 90, McDonnell Douglas employee, died Friday, Jan. 1. Viewing 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Beggs Cemetery.
