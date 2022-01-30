Deaths published Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

TULSA
Goodpasture, Ruth, 91, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Middleton, Brian, 70, trophy and awards shop owner, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Mounds
Peterson, Hadley Elroy “Roy,” 84, real estate investor and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 28. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Sand Springs
Ontiveros, Carlos, 68, master carpenter, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.