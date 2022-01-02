Deaths published Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

TULSA
Buckner, Gary, 78, retired St. Regis Paper Co. information technology specialist and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Regency Park Church of the Nazarene, Tulsa. Graveside service, Arpelar.
Harvey, Nylajo, 95, artist, died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Trecek, Brenda, 73, ORU human resources administrative assistant, died Friday, Dec. 31. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Regency Park Nazarene Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Lamberson, Norma “Sue,” 81, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Coweta
Cherry, Amos Josiah, 31, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Coweta Assembly.
