Deaths published Monday, Jan. 25, 2021

Chambers, Steven, 67, accounting director for Terry Mosley, died Friday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Lopp, Victoria R, 92, retired Dow Chemical Co. chemist, died Friday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Tomsovic, Jacqueline P., 75, retired independent computer consultant, died Saturday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Weathers, Tom J., 82, B&W Manufacturing Co. owner, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Bussell, Tommy, 46, machinist, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Dillon Funeral Service.
Gibson, Margaret, 80, retired office manager, died Friday, Jan. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Bixby Funeral Service.
Perryman, Timothy Lee, 58, truck driver, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service.
Thurman, William “Ted,” 78, real estate appraiser, died Friday, Jan. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Wasson Funeral Home.
