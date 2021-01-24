 Skip to main content

Deaths published Monday, Jan. 25, 2021
Deaths published Monday, Jan. 25, 2021

  • Updated
TULSA

Chambers, Steven, 67, accounting director for Terry Mosley, died Friday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Lopp, Victoria R, 92, retired Dow Chemical Co. chemist, died Friday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Tomsovic, Jacqueline P., 75, retired independent computer consultant, died Saturday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Weathers, Tom J., 82, B&W Manufacturing Co. owner, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. 

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Claremore

Bussell, Tommy, 46, machinist, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Dillon Funeral Service.

Coweta

Gibson, Margaret, 80, retired office manager, died Friday, Jan. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Bixby Funeral Service. 

Okmulgee

Perryman, Timothy Lee, 58, truck driver, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service.

Siloam Springs, Ark.

Thurman, William “Ted,” 78, real estate appraiser, died Friday, Jan. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Wasson Funeral Home.

