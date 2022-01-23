 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
TULSA

Macri, Arthur “Mike,” 91, business owner, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church.

Rainbolt, Dimitra, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 21. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Shaw, Tim, 53, paint and body shop owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Service 3 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Owasso

Brewer, Bobby Joe, 76, shop foreman and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Mowery.

Edmondson Black, Melody Dawn, 52, American Airlines facilities coordinator, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Bethel Baptist Church.

Sapulpa

Holmes, Ralph, 74, heavy equipment operator and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

