Deaths published Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

TULSA
Macri, Arthur “Mike,” 91, business owner, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church.
Rainbolt, Dimitra, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 21. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Shaw, Tim, 53, paint and body shop owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Service 3 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Owasso
Brewer, Bobby Joe, 76, shop foreman and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Mowery.
Edmondson Black, Melody Dawn, 52, American Airlines facilities coordinator, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Bethel Baptist Church.
Sapulpa
Holmes, Ralph, 74, heavy equipment operator and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
