Deaths published Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

Poe, Floyd Eugene, 83, machinist and retired from the Navy and Marine Corps, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Roso, Phillip Anthony, 61, tile setter, died Friday, Jan. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Anderson, Theda M., 81, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 15. Graveside service 11 a.m. Memorial Park Cemetery and reception noon-2 p.m., both Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Bollinger, Jerry, 74, district sales manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 16. No services planned. Floral Haven.
Coleman, William, 69, vice principal of Grace Christian School and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, The Assembly of Broken Arrow. Hayhurst.
Haas, Laveda, 77, KVOO radio advertising sales representative and Navy Reserves veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 5- 7 p.m. Tuesday, and celebration of life service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Jones, David L., 71, Baptist minister, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Services pending.
Kerr, Don, 84, Yellow Freight Systems sales representative and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 15. Services pending. Mowery.
