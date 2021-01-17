 Skip to main content

Deaths published Monday, Jan. 18, 2021
Deaths published Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

TULSA

Poe, Floyd Eugene, 83, machinist and retired from the Navy and Marine Corps, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Roso, Phillip Anthony, 61, tile setter, died Friday, Jan. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Anderson, Theda M., 81, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 15. Graveside service 11 a.m. Memorial Park Cemetery and reception noon-2 p.m., both Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Bollinger, Jerry, 74, district sales manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 16. No services planned. Floral Haven.

Coleman, William, 69, vice principal of Grace Christian School and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, The Assembly of Broken Arrow. Hayhurst.

Haas, Laveda, 77, KVOO radio advertising sales representative and Navy Reserves veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 5- 7 p.m. Tuesday, and celebration of life service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Jones, David L., 71, Baptist minister, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Services pending.

Owasso

Kerr, Don, 84, Yellow Freight Systems sales representative and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 15. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

