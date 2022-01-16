Deaths published Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

TULSA
Gwartney, Arnold, 86, McKissick Manufacturer material handler, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Sweet, Barbara, 48, customer service representative, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Kirby, Greg, 64, retired City of Broken Arrow storm water engineer, died Wednesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and celebration of life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Muskogee
Thomas-Deupree, Lois, 93, Cadillac dealer, died Friday, Jan. 15. No public service. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Skiatook
Boyd, Freddie, 79, retired teacher and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, Collinsville Dolton Chapel.
