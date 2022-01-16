 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
TULSA

Gwartney, Arnold, 86, McKissick Manufacturer material handler, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Sweet, Barbara, 48, customer service representative, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Kirby, Greg, 64, retired City of Broken Arrow storm water engineer, died Wednesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and celebration of life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Muskogee

Thomas-Deupree, Lois, 93, Cadillac dealer, died Friday, Jan. 15. No public service. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Skiatook

Boyd, Freddie, 79, retired teacher and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, Collinsville Dolton Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

