Deaths published Monday, Jan.11, 2021
Deaths published Monday, Jan.11, 2021

TULSA

Hill, Louie Travis, 81, physical education teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Riddle, Estes Luville, 90, jeweler, died Monday, Jan. 4. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Rohner, William Paul, 64, retired Google engineer, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Grimm, Russell D., 70, retired wholesale plumbing operations manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, RiverCrest Chapel. Family memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday. Streamed for public on First United Methodist Church Bixby’s Facebook page. Bixby Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Allison, Steve, 54, Oklahome Inspections owner/operator died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, BattleCreek Church.

Gunther, Nancy, 87, bookkeeper, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Owasso

Blaikie, Charles T., 80, Homeland meat department manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

