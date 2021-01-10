Deaths published Monday, Jan.11, 2021

TULSA
Hill, Louie Travis, 81, physical education teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Riddle, Estes Luville, 90, jeweler, died Monday, Jan. 4. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Rohner, William Paul, 64, retired Google engineer, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Grimm, Russell D., 70, retired wholesale plumbing operations manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, RiverCrest Chapel. Family memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday. Streamed for public on First United Methodist Church Bixby’s Facebook page. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Allison, Steve, 54, Oklahome Inspections owner/operator died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, BattleCreek Church.
Gunther, Nancy, 87, bookkeeper, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Owasso
Blaikie, Charles T., 80, Homeland meat department manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Mowery.
