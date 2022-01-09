Deaths published Monday, Jan. 10, 2021

TULSA
Duncan, Roberda Velda, 87, retired insurance, died Thursday, Jan. 6. Viewing 1-5 p.m. and visitation 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, all at Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Thompson-Bragg, Armilda “Midge,” 95, died Friday, Jan. 7. Private family services. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Youtsey, Vernon “Leo,” 66, welder for Local 798, died Sunday Jan. 9. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Jennings
Youtsey, Lloyd, 90, retired from Nadel and Gusman and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 7. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
