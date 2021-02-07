Deaths published Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

TULSA
Sweet, Isaac Forest (Jack), 85, pastor, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Vasicek, Sue, 81, accountant, died Friday, Feb. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, 10th & Rockford Church of Christ.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Moore, Harold, 87, security officer at American Red Cross and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Interment Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Bushyhead
Kincade, Robert, 89, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Service 10 a.m. Monday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Coffeyville
Bennett, Mary, 69, superintendent, died Friday, Feb. 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Jenks
Isham, James, 82, paint tinter and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 5. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family service.
