Deaths published Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

TULSA
Humphrey, Quren N., 82, mechanic and Army National Guard veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, and memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood.
Majors, Richard “Rick” F., 75, Major's Men's Wear owner, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Nevener, Stephen, 70, manual machinist, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Monday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Surber, Ronney, 69, Tulsa firefighter, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, Reach Church, Sand Springs. Dillon, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Hogue, Thomas “Tommy,” 66, truck driver and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 4. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First Assembly of God.
Glenpool
Hunter, Joyce Maxine, 88, retired secretary, died Monday, Jan. 31. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, First Baptist Church. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
