Deaths published Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

TULSA
Burgess, Francis, 85, human resource administrator, died Saturday, Feb. 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hallam, Alice, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 25. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Cleveland, Okla.
Anglin, Linda, 72, retired cosmetologist, died Friday, Feb. 25. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.
Haskell
Damme, Justin Tyler, 33, Haskell town clerk, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church. Burial following at Haskell Cemetery.
Hominy
Strothmann, Charles, 73, retired truck driver, died Friday, Feb. 25. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
