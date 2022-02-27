 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
TULSA

Burgess, Francis, 85, human resource administrator, died Saturday, Feb. 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hallam, Alice, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 25. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.

Cleveland, Okla.

Anglin, Linda, 72, retired cosmetologist, died Friday, Feb. 25. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.

Haskell

Damme, Justin Tyler, 33, Haskell town clerk, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church. Burial following at Haskell Cemetery.

Hominy

Strothmann, Charles, 73, retired truck driver, died Friday, Feb. 25. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

