Deaths published Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

TULSA
Boudreaux, Pat, 73, retired Big Al’s Subs and Health Food Stores owner, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Assembly of God. Graveside service, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
DuPree, Jesse, 74, commercial real estate and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Park Legacy Chapel, Sand Springs. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Solace Church. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Harris, Moisella H., 92, retired Oklahoma State Employment Services clerk, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Stark, Jodie A., 94, anesthesiologist, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gareis, Cathy, 73, retired Tulsa Bone and Joint administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Church of Saint Benedict. Private family graveside service, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst.
Sand Springs
Farmer, Joe, 93, retired carpenter, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Visitation 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.