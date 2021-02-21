 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Boudreaux, Pat, 73, retired Big Al’s Subs and Health Food Stores owner, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Assembly of God. Graveside service, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.

DuPree, Jesse, 74, commercial real estate and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Park Legacy Chapel, Sand Springs. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Solace Church. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Harris, Moisella H., 92, retired Oklahoma State Employment Services clerk, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Stark, Jodie A., 94, anesthesiologist, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Gareis, Cathy, 73, retired Tulsa Bone and Joint administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Church of Saint Benedict. Private family graveside service, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst.

Sand Springs

Farmer, Joe, 93, retired carpenter, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Visitation 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News