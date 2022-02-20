Deaths published Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

TULSA
Brunkalla, Ronald, 85, mechanical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Visitation noon-1 p.m. and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Evans, Janice, 75, administrative assistant, died Sunday, Feb. 20. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Sand Springs
Knapp, Joyce (Rice), 76, retired Bios employee, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.
