Deaths published Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
Deaths published Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

TULSA

Coe, Larry Don, 70, machinist, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Dillon Funeral Service Legacy Chapel, Sand Springs.

Finnell, Jo Ann, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.

Knipfer, Brenda C., 67, retired Tulsa Public Schools early childhood education teacher, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Private family service. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Lilly, Ethan, 22, student and volunteer, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Biby, Barbara, 71, Richard Biby Inc. accountant, died Friday, Feb. 12. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.

Sand Springs

Stone, James David “Jim” Jr., 75, printer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Memorial service 10 a.m., Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

