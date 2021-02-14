Deaths published Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

TULSA
Coe, Larry Don, 70, machinist, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Dillon Funeral Service Legacy Chapel, Sand Springs.
Finnell, Jo Ann, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Knipfer, Brenda C., 67, retired Tulsa Public Schools early childhood education teacher, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Private family service. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Lilly, Ethan, 22, student and volunteer, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Biby, Barbara, 71, Richard Biby Inc. accountant, died Friday, Feb. 12. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.
Sand Springs
Stone, James David “Jim” Jr., 75, printer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Memorial service 10 a.m., Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service chapel.
