Deaths published Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
Deaths published Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

TULSA

Blevins, Rich E., 85, Rich Blevins Commercial Insurance Agency owner, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Boone, Clinton David, 52, KOTV meteorologist, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Life.Church Midtown. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

George, Katie (Vaghaiwalla), 36, medical assistant, died Friday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Melton, Reed, 76, chemical engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 10. No services planned. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Talley, Charles W. “Bill,” 91, retired Modern Bindery president, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 4-6 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 11 a.m Tuesday, February 15, Church of St. Mary.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Glenpool

Kreutzer, Richard Reed, 68, biomedical electronic engineering technician and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 11. Viewing 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and visitation 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside service with military honors 10 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Jenks

Chiusano, Larry Joe, 73, retired Oklahoma highway patrolman, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and graveside service noon Wednesday, Oak Hill Cemetery, McAlester.

Oologah

Malone, Lorance, 84, retired truck driver, instructor and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Harbor Church. Collinsville Dolton.

Owasso

O’Neal, Gerald Lacy, 72, Air Force, veteran died Thursday, Feb. 10. Visitation 4-6, p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

