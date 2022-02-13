Deaths published Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

TULSA
Blevins, Rich E., 85, Rich Blevins Commercial Insurance Agency owner, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Boone, Clinton David, 52, KOTV meteorologist, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Life.Church Midtown. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
George, Katie (Vaghaiwalla), 36, medical assistant, died Friday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Melton, Reed, 76, chemical engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 10. No services planned. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Talley, Charles W. “Bill,” 91, retired Modern Bindery president, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 4-6 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 11 a.m Tuesday, February 15, Church of St. Mary.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Glenpool
Kreutzer, Richard Reed, 68, biomedical electronic engineering technician and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 11. Viewing 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and visitation 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside service with military honors 10 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Jenks
Chiusano, Larry Joe, 73, retired Oklahoma highway patrolman, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and graveside service noon Wednesday, Oak Hill Cemetery, McAlester.
Oologah
Malone, Lorance, 84, retired truck driver, instructor and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Harbor Church. Collinsville Dolton.
Owasso
O’Neal, Gerald Lacy, 72, Air Force, veteran died Thursday, Feb. 10. Visitation 4-6, p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.