Deaths published Monday, Feb. 1 2021

TULSA
Brown, Charles O., 89, retired stone mason and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Herring, Ava Virginia, 91, bookkeeper, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and graveside service noon Wednesday, Little Cemetery, Seminole.
Jones, David A. “Sam,” 59, journeyman tool and die maker, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow. Service livestreamed; details at funeral home’s obituary page.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Taylor, Charles Sr., 71, General Electric service technician, died Friday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Timber Ridge Cemetery, Catoosa.
Woodbury, Alyce Kaye, 83, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Floral Haven.
