Deaths published Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

Tulsa
French, Barbara Ann, 81, Animal Health Supply owner, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Morrison, Robert, 99, mechanic and World War II veteran, died Friday, Dec. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Riffe, Martha Ann, 77, registered nurse, died Friday, Nov. 13. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, both at Church of Saint Mary.
Smith, Christopher H., 79, president/owner Turnpike Transit, Inc., died Friday, Dec. 4. Memorial service 4 p.m. Thursday, Church of St. Mary. Moore’s Southlawn.
State/area
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Heard, Juanita, 93, Tulsa County deputy court clerk, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Chapel.
Claremore
Rosencutter, Clara, 86, co-owner Classy Curves, died Friday, Dec. 4. Visitation 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, all at MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.
