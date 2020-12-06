 Skip to main content
Deaths published Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
Deaths published Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

  • Updated
Tulsa

French, Barbara Ann, 81, Animal Health Supply owner, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Morrison, Robert, 99, mechanic and World War II veteran, died Friday, Dec. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.

Riffe, Martha Ann, 77, registered nurse, died Friday, Nov. 13. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, both at Church of Saint Mary.

Smith, Christopher H., 79, president/owner Turnpike Transit, Inc., died Friday, Dec. 4. Memorial service 4 p.m. Thursday, Church of St. Mary. Moore’s Southlawn.

State/area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Heard, Juanita, 93, Tulsa County deputy court clerk, died Thursday, Dec. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Chapel.

Claremore

Rosencutter, Clara, 86, co-owner Classy Curves, died Friday, Dec. 4. Visitation 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, all at MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

