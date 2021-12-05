Deaths published Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

TULSA
DeLorey, Michael, 64, technician and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec.3. Visitation 1 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Lawson,
James Joseph, 98, PSO accountant/treasurer and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 29. Visitation 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service with military honors 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, Will Rogers United Methodist Church.
Steinke, Frances, 77, IRS senior program analyst, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Life Church, Jenks.
Broken Arrow
