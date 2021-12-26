Deaths published Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

TULSA
Brownlee, Geraldine “Jerri,” 88, teacher, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Coweta
Treat, Virginia Imogene, 88, retired BS&B machine operator, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Crosspoint Baptist Church.
Owasso
Looney, Richard, 75, aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Viewing/visitation 1-7 p.m. Monday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Johnson Chapel.
