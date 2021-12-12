Deaths published Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

TULSA
Anderson, Mona, 88, homemaker, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore Southlawn Chapel.
Durham, Joe Z., 76, retired engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Power Administration employee and Navy Veteran, died Monday, Dec. 6. Private family services at a later date. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Fowler, Kenneth, 95, AT&T lineman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Franks, Buyrl, 96, mechanical engineer and Navy veteran, died Friday, Dec. 10. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Shannon, Marian Ellen, 83, art instructor, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Slack, Terry Reid, 73, home repair contractor and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 9. Private family interment, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.
Snow, Eileen L., 74, retired St. John Medical Center staffing coordinator, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Names in normal text with last names bold; datelines in Heading 2
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.