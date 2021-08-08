Deaths published Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

TULSA
Kaiser, Louis II, 90, died Friday, Aug. 6. Private family services. Rose Hill.
Reid, Louise B., 90, Ben J. Taylor, Inc. partner and chief financial officer, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Jenks
St. Clair, Dale Avery, 68, dairy route supervisor, died Friday, Aug. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt's Glenpool Chapel.
