Deaths published Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
Editor's Note

TULSA

Newman, George, 99, kitchen cabinet distributor, died Sunday, Aug. 23. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Webcast at moorefuneral.com.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Cook, David Leroy, 81, city of Fort Wayne, Ind., utilities retiree and Indiana National Guard and Army Reserve veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 26. Services in Fort Wayne. Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Gray, LaZeta, 78, retired Indian Electric Cooperative, Inc. accounts receivable employee, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Church of the Nazarene.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

