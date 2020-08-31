Deaths published Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

TULSA
Newman, George, 99, kitchen cabinet distributor, died Sunday, Aug. 23. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Webcast at moorefuneral.com.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cook, David Leroy, 81, city of Fort Wayne, Ind., utilities retiree and Indiana National Guard and Army Reserve veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 26. Services in Fort Wayne. Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Gray, LaZeta, 78, retired Indian Electric Cooperative, Inc. accounts receivable employee, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Church of the Nazarene.
