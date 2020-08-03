TULSA
Fecht, Marlys J., 86, retired Freeland Brown Pharmacy bookkeeper, died Sunday, June 14. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Lewis, Kenneth Layell, 85, retired delivery driver and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 30. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Heights Temple.
Livengood, Gene, 92, carpenter and World War II Navy veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Services at a later date. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Campbell, Della “Penny,” CNA, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Floral Haven.
McGowan, David Kurtis, 66, IT computer systems, died Monday, July 27. Rosary 10 a.m. and funeral Mass 11 a.m., both Thursday at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Stone, John, 80, meat cutters union No. 76, died Thursday, July 30. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.
Edmond
Hodges, James, 65, fire chief and safety specialist, died Thursday, July 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Davis Family Funeral Home, Dewey.
Owasso
Webb, Ray Allen, 88, American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service. Private family service.
Skiatook
Allen, Rozella, 96, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
