TULSA
Bryan, Paul Monroe, 48, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Enix, Debra, 65, information technology management, died Saturday, Aug. 22. Private family services at a later date. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Huber, Alvin Jerome, 93, engineer, died Sunday, Aug. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel and Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, Christ The King Catholic Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gaynor, Carmella, 89, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Rosary 1 p.m. and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Stephens, Shirley, 76, bookkeeper, died Friday, Aug. 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Cemetery.
Cleveland, Okla.
Carnes, Dwain, 85, owner Carnes Petroleum Corp. and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Aug. 21. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.