 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Monday, Aug. 23, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Brooks, Pauline, 72, hairdresser, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and committal service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Cotner, Richard, 77, Tulsa Technology Center industrial training coordinator, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

McHenry, Teddy, 85, retired heavy equipment operator and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Aug. 20. Wake service 7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Haikey Chapel United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Leonard-Marker, Bixby.

Collinsville

Benson, Elaine Ann (Douglas) Hefley, 72, Skyline Properties property manager, died Friday, Aug. 20. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service wine and reception room.

Sand Springs

Collier, Judy, 76, retired from Ameristeel Fence, Inc., died Friday, Aug. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.

Stoner, Rosie Lee, 87, retired Prue school teacher, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News