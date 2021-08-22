Deaths published Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

TULSA
Brooks, Pauline, 72, hairdresser, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and committal service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cotner, Richard, 77, Tulsa Technology Center industrial training coordinator, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
McHenry, Teddy, 85, retired heavy equipment operator and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Aug. 20. Wake service 7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Haikey Chapel United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Leonard-Marker, Bixby.
Collinsville
Benson, Elaine Ann (Douglas) Hefley, 72, Skyline Properties property manager, died Friday, Aug. 20. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service wine and reception room.
Sand Springs
Collier, Judy, 76, retired from Ameristeel Fence, Inc., died Friday, Aug. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Stoner, Rosie Lee, 87, retired Prue school teacher, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
