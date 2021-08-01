Deaths published Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

TULSA
Fifer, Harvey “Biff,” 79, stock broker, died Saturday, July 31. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
McClure, Ivy, 61, catastrophe insurance adjuster, died Friday, July 30. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Jackson, Candas, 62, homemaker, died Thursday, July 29. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Rhema Bible Church chapel. Hayhurst.
Tait, Leroy, 93, medical assistant, died Friday, July 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.