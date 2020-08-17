Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

McMinn, Shirley D., 81, certified nursing assistant, died Saturday, Aug. 15. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Chapel.

Rippetoe, Helen, 94, antiques dealer, died Friday, Aug. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Bly, Bill, 69, pharmaceutical sales representative, died Friday, Aug. 14. Rosary 10 a.m. and funeral Mass 11 a.m., both Wednesday, St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. Hayhurst.

Neal, William “Bill” Jr., 55, died Friday, Aug. 7. Viewing 3-7 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Okla.

Harrold, Mark, 63, American Airlines aircraft mechanic and retired from the Air Force, died Friday, Aug. 14. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Chouteau

Yoder, Justin, 17, died Saturday, Aug. 15. Viewing 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday, and service 9 a.m. Tuesday, all at Lamar and Karen Yoder residence. Shipman’s, Pryor.

To plant a tree in memory of Viewing Monday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments