TULSA
McMinn, Shirley D., 81, certified nursing assistant, died Saturday, Aug. 15. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Chapel.
Rippetoe, Helen, 94, antiques dealer, died Friday, Aug. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bly, Bill, 69, pharmaceutical sales representative, died Friday, Aug. 14. Rosary 10 a.m. and funeral Mass 11 a.m., both Wednesday, St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. Hayhurst.
Neal, William “Bill” Jr., 55, died Friday, Aug. 7. Viewing 3-7 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Harrold, Mark, 63, American Airlines aircraft mechanic and retired from the Air Force, died Friday, Aug. 14. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Chouteau
Yoder, Justin, 17, died Saturday, Aug. 15. Viewing 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday, and service 9 a.m. Tuesday, all at Lamar and Karen Yoder residence. Shipman’s, Pryor.
