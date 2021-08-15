Deaths published Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

TULSA
Barranco, Johnnie, 89, retired from Local 205 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Bledsoe, Bobby, 78, cabinet maker, died Friday, Aug. 13. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla. Private family services.
Burns, Ralph Dee, 70, former property manager and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 13. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Gerow, Graydon Lee Sr., 85, aerospace industrial engineer, died Saturday, Aug. 14. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Jernigan, Tommylee, 89, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 13. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Sherl, Brenda, 71, janitorial business owner, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Snow, Troy K., 51, Knights of Columbus Insurance field agent, died Friday, Aug. 13. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Friday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Vogel, Betty Jo, 85, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Collier, Johnny, 81, retired Broken Arrow assistant police chief and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Sturgeon, Roy, 79, RDS Manufacturing owner, died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, The Assembly.
Cleveland, Okla.
Horton, Anita, 93, retired cook, died Saturday Aug. 14. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Hominy
Rathbun, Patrick, 42, Young Oil tools employee, died Saturday, Aug. 14. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Sharp, Randall Keith, 54, ODOT bridge inspector, died Friday, Aug. 6. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service.
