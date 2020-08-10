TULSA
Cooper, William C., 85, electrician, died Monday, Aug. 3. Service 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Hayes, Stanley Carter, 93, retired American Airlines mechanic, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Weinwurm, George F., 85, veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Graveside services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Neal, William “Bill” Jr., 55, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Sturm, Wanda, 89, bookkeeper, died Friday, Aug. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Church of the Nazarene.
Sand Springs
Ingram, Joe I., 92, retired Kerr Glass shift foreman and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Wilson, Betty, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.