TULSA

Cooper, William C., 85, electrician, died Monday, Aug. 3. Service 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Hayes, Stanley Carter, 93, retired American Airlines mechanic, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Weinwurm, George F., 85, veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Graveside services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Neal, William “Bill” Jr., 55, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Sturm, Wanda, 89, bookkeeper, died Friday, Aug. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Church of the Nazarene.

Sand Springs

Ingram, Joe I., 92, retired Kerr Glass shift foreman and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Wilson, Betty, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

