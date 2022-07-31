Deaths published Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

TULSA
Robison, Amanda Lee, 90, homemaker, died Friday, July 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hahn, Don, 81, Ascension St. John Medical Group retired medical doctor and Navy veteran, died Friday, July 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Peoria Tribal Cemetery, Miami, Okla.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.