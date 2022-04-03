 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Monday, April 4, 2022

TULSA

Ghan, Lester Allen, 81, personal consultant-National Guard, died Saturday, April 2. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Kohler, James Karl, 76, U.S. mail carrier and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 3. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Lewis, William E., 83, civil engineer, died Tuesday, March 29. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Sullivan, Kathleen Ann, 84, real estate agent, died Friday, March 31. Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Thursday, Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

