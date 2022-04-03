Deaths published Monday, April 4, 2022

TULSA
Ghan, Lester Allen, 81, personal consultant-National Guard, died Saturday, April 2. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Kohler, James Karl, 76, U.S. mail carrier and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 3. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Lewis, William E., 83, civil engineer, died Tuesday, March 29. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Sullivan, Kathleen Ann, 84, real estate agent, died Friday, March 31. Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Thursday, Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
