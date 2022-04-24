 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Monday, April 25, 2022

TULSA

Hubbard, Cynthia S., Williams Companies risk management department, died Thursday, April 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Simpson, Robert Gale “Bob,” 82, retired auto parts salesman and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 22. Celebration of life service 2 p.m. Thursday, Osage Hills Christian Church. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Speed, Loretta Jean, 79, Flintco administrative assistant, died Thursday, April 21. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Sand Springs

Field, David Allen, 70, retired Sand Springs Railway switchman, died Sunday, April 24. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Angus Church. 

