Deaths published Monday, April 25, 2022

Hubbard, Cynthia S., Williams Companies risk management department, died Thursday, April 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Simpson, Robert Gale “Bob,” 82, retired auto parts salesman and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 22. Celebration of life service 2 p.m. Thursday, Osage Hills Christian Church. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Speed, Loretta Jean, 79, Flintco administrative assistant, died Thursday, April 21. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Sand Springs
Field, David Allen, 70, retired Sand Springs Railway switchman, died Sunday, April 24. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Angus Church.
