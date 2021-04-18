Deaths published Monday, April 19, 2021

TULSA
Marshall, Virginia L., 86, Shell Oil executive assistant, died Saturday, April 17. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Lamkin, Robert “Bob,” 79, Bob's Auto owner, died Friday, April 16. No services planned. Chapman-Black.
Upshaw, Bonnye, 82, homemaker, died Thursday, April 15. Visitation 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Death notices policy
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.
Tags
- Cemetery
- Death Notice
- Funeral Home
- Location
- Last Name
- Name
- Church
- Publishing
- Broken Arrow
- Company
- Manager
- Haven
- Service
- Military
- Visitation
- Work
- John
- Christianity
- Motor Vehicle
- Moore
- Tulsa
- Veteran
- Civil Law
- Politics
- Machinist
- City
- Property Management
- West
- Real Estate
- Albert
- Architecture
- Painter
- Carpenter
- Robert Eugene
- Building Industry
- American Airlines
- Economics
- Medicine
- Worker
- Charles B.
- Graveside
- Funeral Service
- Schaudt
- Patricia
- Commerce
- Pauline
- Sharon Kay
- Gary M.
- Secretary
- Mark Griffith Memorial
- Charles Gilbert "chuck"
- James Jr.
- Bank Of Oklahoma
- Law
- Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
- Purchasing Agent
- Math Teacher
- Larry
- Perry
- School
- Education
- John Nicholas
- Public School
- Educator
- Graveside Service
- Administrative Assistant
- Sue
- Worship
- Patricia Anne
- Catherine
- Elizabeth
- Computer Science
- Food Service
- Superintendent
- Navy
- Highway
- Margaret Mcelhaney
- Andrew
- Senior Vice President
- Accounting
- Sherry Ann
- Wanda Sue
- Developer
- Sabre
- Virginia L.
- Oil
- Executive Assistant
- Death
- Southlawn Chapel
- Bob
- Owner
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.