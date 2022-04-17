Deaths published Monday, April 18, 2022

TULSA
Greene, Marvene, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Smith, Eleanor “Nan,” 92, homemaker, died Thursday, April 14. Visitation 6-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, Church of St. Mary.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Jessogne, Steve, 72, electrical and manufacturing business owner, and Marine veteran, died Wednesday, April 13. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, Church of Saint Benedict. Hayhurst.
Wilson, Gay A, 84, office manager, died Saturday, April 16. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Clifford, Donna J, 90, St. John Medical Center registered nurse, died Saturday, April 16. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, and service 10 a.m. Friday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
