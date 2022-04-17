 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Monday, April 18, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Greene, Marvene, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Smith, Eleanor “Nan,” 92, homemaker, died Thursday, April 14. Visitation 6-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, Church of St. Mary.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Jessogne, Steve, 72, electrical and manufacturing business owner, and Marine veteran, died Wednesday, April 13. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, Church of Saint Benedict. Hayhurst.

Wilson, Gay A, 84, office manager, died Saturday, April 16. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Claremore

Clifford, Donna J, 90, St. John Medical Center registered nurse, died Saturday, April 16. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, and service 10 a.m. Friday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert