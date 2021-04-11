Deaths published Monday, April 12, 2021

TULSA
Helinski, Sharon Kay, 70, Cooper Elementary School registrar, died Thursday, April 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Jones, Jay, 79, entrepreneur, died Wednesday, April 7. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Home chapel.
Keller, Gary M., 68, Praetoria Security Services security guard, died Thursday, April 8. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rhema Bible Church chapel, Broken Arrow. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Marshall, James Jr., 79, Bank of Oklahoma senior vice president and Army Vietnam veteran, died Friday, April 9. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, The Ridge, Broken Arrow.
Tanner, Charles Gilbert “Chuck,” 83, retired stone mason, died Saturday, April 10. Visitation 4-7 Monday, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood Chapel.
Viscuso, Jeffrey R., 79, Army veteran, died Friday, April 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Sexton, Pauline, 88, retired Bank of Oklahoma secretary, died Friday, April 2. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst.
Cleveland, Okla.
Taylor, Jennifer, 47, Dresback law firm legal clerk, died Friday April 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Western Heights Baptist Church.
