Deaths published Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

TULSA
Bennett, Gladys Bell, 88, Sunoco clerk, died Monday, Aug. 31. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jack’s Memory Funeral Home.
Erickson, John W., 65, Erickson Inspections owner, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Gilliam, Erma Lucille, 100, receptionist and bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hunter, Linda, 83, bookkeeper, died Monday, Aug. 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, First Presbyterian Church. Ninde Brookside.
Rule, Greg, 55, ironworker, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Watkins, L.V., 84, retired economic development adviser and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service noon Tuesday, both at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Wright, Genevieve Roberta Mae “Sue,” 99, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Parsons, Michael, 76, retired Navy avionics technician, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Broken Arrow Church of the Nazarene. Hayhurst.
Peterson, Shawn, 54, retired Paccar Winch welder, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Memorial service 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Peterson family farm, 12505 S. 225th East Ave., Broken Arrow.
Collinsville
Baldridge, Virginia Lee, 74, registered nurse, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Hallett
Strickland, Charlene, 84, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, IOOF Cemetery, Maramec. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Jenks
Wewers, Lawrence H., 78, retired oil and gas consultant, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Jennings
Brady, Betty Joan, 81, Texaco secretary, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
