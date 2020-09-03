 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Friday, Sept. 4, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Bennett, Gladys Bell, 88, Sunoco clerk, died Monday, Aug. 31. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jack’s Memory Funeral Home.

Erickson, John W., 65, Erickson Inspections owner, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Gilliam, Erma Lucille, 100, receptionist and bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Hunter, Linda, 83, bookkeeper, died Monday, Aug. 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, First Presbyterian Church. Ninde Brookside.

Rule, Greg, 55, ironworker, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Watkins, L.V., 84, retired economic development adviser and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service noon Tuesday, both at Cornerstone Funeral Home. 

Wright, Genevieve Roberta Mae “Sue,” 99, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Parsons, Michael, 76, retired Navy avionics technician, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Broken Arrow Church of the Nazarene. Hayhurst.

Peterson, Shawn, 54, retired Paccar Winch welder, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Memorial service 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Peterson family farm, 12505 S. 225th East Ave., Broken Arrow. 

Collinsville

Baldridge, Virginia Lee, 74, registered nurse, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Hallett

Strickland, Charlene, 84, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, IOOF Cemetery, Maramec. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Jenks

Wewers, Lawrence H., 78, retired oil and gas consultant, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa. 

Jennings

Brady, Betty Joan, 81, Texaco secretary, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News