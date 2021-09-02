 Skip to main content
Deaths published Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
Deaths published Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

TULSA

Anderson, Liza Rexann, 51, nurse practitioner, died Friday, Aug. 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Ford, Charles R., 90, builder and developer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Staires, Shirley Ann, 86, author and publisher, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Wantuck, William Harold, 92, retired Southern Natural Gas Company petroleum engineer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Wheeler, Peter Edward “Ed,” 83, Army veteran and ONEOK general manager, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Fossard, John, 65, pilot for American Airlines and Air National Guard veteran, died Friday, Aug. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private live stream family service.

Scott, Mark, 51, Gospel Lighthouse Church pastor, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Full Gospel Christian Center, Watova. Graveside committal, Relocated Nowata Cemetery. Hayhurst.

Cleveland, Oklahoma 

Thornton, Stacy, 52, Heavy Haul truck driver, died Monday, Aug. 30. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

