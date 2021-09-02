Deaths published Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

TULSA
Anderson, Liza Rexann, 51, nurse practitioner, died Friday, Aug. 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Ford, Charles R., 90, builder and developer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Staires, Shirley Ann, 86, author and publisher, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wantuck, William Harold, 92, retired Southern Natural Gas Company petroleum engineer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Wheeler, Peter Edward “Ed,” 83, Army veteran and ONEOK general manager, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Fossard, John, 65, pilot for American Airlines and Air National Guard veteran, died Friday, Aug. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private live stream family service.
Scott, Mark, 51, Gospel Lighthouse Church pastor, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Full Gospel Christian Center, Watova. Graveside committal, Relocated Nowata Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Cleveland, Oklahoma
Thornton, Stacy, 52, Heavy Haul truck driver, died Monday, Aug. 30. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral
